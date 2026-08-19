“Japan Has Precision, U.P Has Scale”: Yogi Pitches A Powerful India-Japan Manufacturing Partnership

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the deep civilisational ties between India and Japan while pitching Uttar Pradesh as a major destination for Japanese investment. He said Japan brings precision, quality, technology, research, manufacturing excellence and the Kaizen philosophy, while UP offers scale, skilled manpower, infrastructure, market access, policy support and law and order. Yogi highlighted the development of Japan City near Noida International Airport, alongside semiconductor, data centre and electronics manufacturing clusters. He also pointed to Invest UP 3.0, plug-and-play industrial sheds and major expressway projects, saying these initiatives are strengthening UP’s manufacturing, logistics, MSME and investment ecosystem.