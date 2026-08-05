Japan's Biggest Military U-Turn: Why Tokyo Is Rearming After 80 Yrs Of Its Post-War Pacifism

Japan is undergoing its biggest defence transformation since World War II. After nearly 80 years of pacifism, Tokyo is expanding military spending, investing in missiles, drones and defence manufacturing, while even opening debate on nuclear deterrence. Why is Japan changing course now? Is it China's growing military, North Korea's missile threats, Russia's actions, or uncertainty over America's long-term security commitments? This report explains Japan's evolving defence strategy, the economic logic behind its military buildup, and what it means for the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific.