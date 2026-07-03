Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Japan's ₹1 Trillion Investment In India: 120 Deals Across AI, Semiconductors, Auto & Green Energy

Japan's ₹1 Trillion Investment In India: 120 Deals Across AI, Semiconductors, Auto & Green Energy

Sujit Kumar
Sujit Kumar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 3, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 3, 2026, 3:36 PM IST

Japan is significantly expanding its economic footprint in India, with a nearly ₹1 trillion (₹1 lakh crore) investment pipeline spanning manufacturing, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), green energy, finance and digital infrastructure. The push comes alongside 120 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed since August 2025, signalling that the India–Japan relationship is evolving beyond trade into a broader technology and strategic partnership. Projects across Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Assam and Meghalaya highlight India's growing role in Japan's supply chain diversification strategy and Indo-Pacific economic cooperation.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended