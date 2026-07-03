Japan's ₹1 Trillion Investment In India: 120 Deals Across AI, Semiconductors, Auto & Green Energy

Japan is significantly expanding its economic footprint in India, with a nearly ₹1 trillion (₹1 lakh crore) investment pipeline spanning manufacturing, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), green energy, finance and digital infrastructure. The push comes alongside 120 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed since August 2025, signalling that the India–Japan relationship is evolving beyond trade into a broader technology and strategic partnership. Projects across Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Assam and Meghalaya highlight India's growing role in Japan's supply chain diversification strategy and Indo-Pacific economic cooperation.