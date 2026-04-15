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JD Vance On H1-B Debate; Cites Indian-Origin Wife, Flags Green Card Delays

JD Vance On H1-B Debate; Cites Indian-Origin Wife, Flags Green Card Delays

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 15, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 15, 2026, 1:15 PM IST

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has flagged concerns over fraud in the H1-B visa system while acknowledging the positive contributions of immigrants. Responding to a question on long green card wait times, he said reforms are needed but stressed that citizenship comes with responsibility. Vance said individuals must prioritise the interests of the United States over their country of origin. He highlighted that the system works best when everyone identifies as American first. His remarks come amid ongoing debates over immigration policy, visa backlogs, and concerns among Indian-origin families facing long waits for permanent residency. 

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