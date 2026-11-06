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JD Vance Vs Trump: Iran War Rift, Midterm Defeat & The 2028 Presidential Ambition

JD Vance Vs Trump: Iran War Rift, Midterm Defeat & The 2028 Presidential Ambition

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 6, 2026,
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026, 2:27 PM IST

For months, United States' Vice President, JD Vance stood firmly behind President Donald Trump and defended his administration's war with Iran. But after Republicans suffered a historic defeat in the 2026 midterm elections, the Vice-President publicly blamed the conflict for the party's losses, declaring: "The reason we lost is the war." Vance's four-point political recovery plan — ending the war, tackling inflation, putting America first and rethinking America's relationship with Israel — has triggered fresh questions about his relationship with Trump and his ambitions for 2028. While Trump has acknowledged the war's electoral cost, he insists he would make the same decision again. Is Vance trying to separate himself from an unpopular policy, build his own political identity or prepare to lead the MAGA movement after Trump? Here's what his latest intervention reveals about the future of the Republican Party.

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