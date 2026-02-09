Jeet Adani: Coal Gasification This Year; MRO Expansion, Aircraft Manufacturing Post Partner Talks

The Adani Group will begin work on its ₹70,000-crore coal gasification project near Nagpur later this year, while also planning an expansion of its aircraft MRO operations, Jeet Adani told Business Today. The project is expected to generate around 30,000 jobs and strengthen Maharashtra’s industrial and energy ecosystem. Maharashtra already plays a central role in the Adani Group’s power portfolio. The group operates the state’s largest 3,300 MW supercritical thermal power plant at Tiroda and revived the 600 MW Butibori power plant in 2025, strengthening baseload capacity amid rising electricity demand.