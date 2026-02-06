Jeffrey Sachs Praises Modi On India-US Trade Deal: “Trump Blinked, India Must Not Depend On U.S.”

In an exclusive interview with India Today, American Economist Jeffrey D Sachs praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of the India-US trade deal, saying he stayed calm and helped bring down “absurd” 50% tariffs. Sachs says Trump “blinked” after pursuing misguided and ignorant policies. He warns India against over-reliance on the United States, calling the US administration erratic and strategy-less. Sachs questions claims about $500 billion investments and Russian oil, urges India to diversify trade partnerships, and highlights the importance of BRICS and China-India ties. A sharp critique of Trump’s trade wars and a clear message for India’s long-term economic strategy.