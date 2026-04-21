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Jhalmuri Diplomacy: PM Modi’s Jhargram Snack Break Sparks Viral Storm And TMC ‘No-Fly’ Row

Jhalmuri Diplomacy: PM Modi’s Jhargram Snack Break Sparks Viral Storm And TMC ‘No-Fly’ Row

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 21, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 21, 2026, 2:52 PM IST

A simple paper cone of Jhalmuri has become the ultimate viral weapon in the Bengal Election 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unscheduled stop at a roadside stall in Jhargram clocked a staggering 100 million views on Instagram and 90 million on Facebook, driving Google searches for the snack to a 22-year high. While vendor Deepak Kumar is celebrating his overnight stardom, the TMC has alleged the stop was a strategic move to create a security "no-fly zone," blocking Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s chopper. From a tribal heartland snack to a spicy political standoff, Jhalmuri is now the undisputed star of the campaign trail.

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