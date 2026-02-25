Business Today
Jharkhand Air Ambulance Crash Sparks Big Questions Over India’s Air Safety

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 25, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 25, 2026, 1:19 PM IST

Back-to-back aviation incidents have raised serious concerns over air safety in India. A tragic air ambulance crash in Chatra claimed seven lives after the aircraft, operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd, went down in a dense forest while en route from Ranchi to Delhi. Hours later, a Pawan Hans helicopter made an emergency landing attempt near Port Blair and crashed into the sea, though all passengers were rescued safely. These incidents come close on the heels of a chartered aircraft mishap involving Ajit Pawar and revive memories of the devastating Air India Flight 171 crash involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. A recent RTI has further revealed significant staff shortages within the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, particularly in critical safety and airworthiness divisions. While authorities maintain that passenger safety remains a top priority, these developments raise pressing questions about whether India’s aviation oversight can keep pace with rising risks.

