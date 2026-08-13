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Jharkhand Job Crisis: Protesting Youth Expose Years Of Recruitment Delays And Paper Leaks

Jharkhand Job Crisis: Protesting Youth Expose Years Of Recruitment Delays And Paper Leaks

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 13, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026, 12:14 PM IST

The ongoing youth protests on the streets of Ranchi highlight a systemic recruitment crisis gripping Jharkhand. Thousands of job aspirants are protesting not just against specific exam paper leaks, but against years of delayed, cancelled, and withdrawn recruitment drives across major government sectors- including teaching, police, stenography, and engineering. With vacancies like the 2016 TGT posts abolished in 2025 and 2023 police recruitments left unconducted, candidates face endless cycles of preparation and uncertainty. Protesters allege rampant corruption in JPSC-JSSC exams, warning that unpredictable recruitment timelines and alleged paper leaks are destroying the future of an entire generation.

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