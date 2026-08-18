Jharkhand Students’ Protest: JPSC-JSSC Row Escalates, Soren Faces Fresh Pressure

The Jharkhand students’ protest over alleged irregularities in JPSC-JSSC recruitment exams has entered its 25th day, while student leader Devendra Nath Mahto’s hunger strike has reached day 15. Protesters have warned of a gherao of Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence on August 20 if their demands remain unresolved. Meanwhile, the CID has conducted fresh raids at the JSSC office in the CGL case, with certificates of qualified candidates set to undergo verification. Rahul Gandhi has called the students’ demands legitimate and urged Soren to meet them. The BJP has hit back at Rahul, while protesters have burned effigies of Soren, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav. The agitation continues with no resolution in sight.