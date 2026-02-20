Jio Intelligence To Deliver Affordable AI Across India, Says Mukesh Ambani

At the AI Summit, Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani, CMD, Reliance Industries outlined an ambitious roadmap to position India as a global AI powerhouse. Announcing a ₹10 lakh crore investment over seven years, Reliance and Jio plan to build sovereign AI infrastructure, including gigawatt-scale data centers and green energy-powered compute capacity. The initiative aims to make artificial intelligence affordable, inclusive, and accessible across sectors—from agriculture and healthcare to education and small businesses. Ambani emphasized multilingual AI, data security, and job creation, while highlighting India’s digital public infrastructure, Aadhaar, UPI, and startup ecosystem as key strengths. With projects like Jio AI Bharat and AI-enabled services, the vision centers on democratizing intelligence and accelerating India’s journey toward a developed nation by 2047.