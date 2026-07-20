Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
J&K Floods: 9 Dead, Chenab River Swells As Rajouri & Poonch Face Devastation

J&K Floods: 9 Dead, Chenab River Swells As Rajouri & Poonch Face Devastation

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 20, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 20, 2026, 1:46 PM IST

Heavy monsoon rains have triggered widespread flooding across Jammu and Kashmir, leaving a trail of destruction in Rajouri and Poonch districts. At least nine people have lost their lives, while several others remain trapped or missing after houses collapsed and floodwaters inundated residential areas. The Chenab River in Akhnoor is flowing above normal levels, prompting authorities to issue alerts and urge residents to stay away from riverbanks. Rescue teams, including the SDRF and Jammu & Kashmir Police, are carrying out relief operations as Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah monitor the situation.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended