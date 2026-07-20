J&K Floods: 9 Dead, Chenab River Swells As Rajouri & Poonch Face Devastation

Heavy monsoon rains have triggered widespread flooding across Jammu and Kashmir, leaving a trail of destruction in Rajouri and Poonch districts. At least nine people have lost their lives, while several others remain trapped or missing after houses collapsed and floodwaters inundated residential areas. The Chenab River in Akhnoor is flowing above normal levels, prompting authorities to issue alerts and urge residents to stay away from riverbanks. Rescue teams, including the SDRF and Jammu & Kashmir Police, are carrying out relief operations as Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah monitor the situation.