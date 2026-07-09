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Jodhpur Airport’s New Terminal: Royal Rajputana Masterpiece Blending Heritage With Modernity

Jodhpur Airport’s New Terminal: Royal Rajputana Masterpiece Blending Heritage With Modernity

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 9, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 9, 2026, 3:00 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the new terminal building at Jodhpur Airport, a landmark project developed at a cost of ₹480 crore. Spanning over 23,000 square meters, this state-of-the-art facility is engineered to handle up to 20 lakh passengers annually, significantly enhancing regional connectivity. Architecturally, the terminal serves as a grand homage to Rajasthan’s royal heritage. It masterfully integrates traditional Rajputana elements such as iconic arches, intricate jharokhas, and a distinct fluted dome with sleek, contemporary design standards. The aesthetic, characterized by a warm pink-orange hue, pays tribute to the region's famous sandstone craftsmanship. Inside, the space is enriched with local murals and artistic motifs, celebrating the cultural legacy of the "Blue City." This terminal not only modernizes Jodhpur’s aviation infrastructure but also creates an immersive cultural experience, ensuring that every traveler’s first impression reflects the timeless elegance and historical grandeur of Rajasthan.

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