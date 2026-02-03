JP Nadda Slams Congress, INDIA Bloc Over ‘Irresponsible’ Conduct On Trade, Diplomacy

Union Minister JP Nadda launched a sharp attack on the Indian National Congress and the INDIA bloc, accusing them of irresponsible and condemnable conduct on issues related to national interest, trade and diplomacy. It said the opposition is more focused on politicising every development rather than contributing to discussions that promote India’s economic growth and global standing. Responding to criticism over India-US trade and tariff issues, the government asserted it remains open to discussion and transparent communication. It also rejected claims that the Centre is hiding facts, calling the opposition an “issue-less” force driven by frustration, and stressed that India continues to engage constructively with global leaders to safeguard national interests.