JP Nadda Slams Opposition Over Rajya Sabha Ruckus During Jaishankar’s West Asia Statement

Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda strongly criticised opposition MPs for creating a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha during the statement by External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the situation in West Asia. Nadda called the behaviour “irresponsible and condemnable”, accusing the opposition of having no interest in serious debate and instead attempting to create chaos in Parliament. He also cited repeated opposition walkouts during key debates, including discussions on electoral reforms, Operation Sindoor, and the Union Budget 2025–26 and Union Budget 2026–27 replies by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, alleging that the opposition demands debates but leaves when the government responds. Nadda said such actions show the opposition is focused on politics rather than the nation’s development and the vision of Narendra Modi for a Viksit Bharat.