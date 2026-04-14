JP Nadda Unveils BJP Tamil Nadu Manifesto | Free LPG Cylinders, ₹2000 Monthly Aid For Women

The BJP has unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with a strong focus on welfare and direct benefit schemes. Party president JP Nadda announced key promises including ₹2,000 monthly assistance for women heads of families and three free LPG cylinders annually. The manifesto also proposes financial support for farmers through an enhanced PM-Kisan scheme and a one-time ₹10,000 aid for households. Emphasising women’s safety, the party promised fast-track courts and zero-FIR mechanisms. It also outlined plans to tackle drug abuse and preserve cultural traditions, positioning the document as a roadmap for development and governance in the state.