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JP Nadda Unveils BJP Tamil Nadu Manifesto | Free LPG Cylinders, ₹2000 Monthly Aid For Women

JP Nadda Unveils BJP Tamil Nadu Manifesto | Free LPG Cylinders, ₹2000 Monthly Aid For Women

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 14, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 14, 2026, 2:07 PM IST

The BJP has unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with a strong focus on welfare and direct benefit schemes. Party president JP Nadda announced key promises including ₹2,000 monthly assistance for women heads of families and three free LPG cylinders annually. The manifesto also proposes financial support for farmers through an enhanced PM-Kisan scheme and a one-time ₹10,000 aid for households. Emphasising women’s safety, the party promised fast-track courts and zero-FIR mechanisms. It also outlined plans to tackle drug abuse and preserve cultural traditions, positioning the document as a roadmap for development and governance in the state.

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