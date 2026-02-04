Business Today
JSL And BlackRock Launches JioBlackRock Personalised Investment Advice

Aastha Chopra
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 4, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 4, 2026, 6:07 PM IST

Aastha Chopra of BTTV sits down with Mark Pilgrim, MD & CEO of Jio BlackRock Investment Advisory, and Hiren Shah, Head of Investments, for a clear, friendly conversation on what their new advisory platform really means for everyday Indians. They explain that this is not about pushing products, but about giving people trustworthy guidance to build a simple, sensible portfolio based on their goals and comfort with risk. Mark talks about making professional advice affordable, even for someone starting with just ₹10,000. Hiren also mentions how the platform looks at a person’s whole financial picture, keeps track of their investments, and gently nudges them when changes are needed. They also discuss ‘Wealth Checkup’ and BlackRock’s Aladdin system, stressing that technology supports but does not replace human judgement.

