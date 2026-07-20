Jupiter Hospital Opens Dombivli Unit As It Targets A 3,000-Bed Network

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals has commenced operations at its new Dombivli hospital, marking a significant milestone in its expansion strategy. The 500-bed tertiary and quaternary care facility has started with 200 operational beds in Phase I, while fit-outs for more than 300 additional beds have already been completed with an investment of around ₹425 crore.

The hospital chain currently operates more than 1,250 beds across Thane, Pune, Indore and Dombivli, and plans to expand its network to nearly 3,000 beds through upcoming hospitals in Pune South and Mira-Bhayandar. It is also strengthening specialised services, including oncology, organ transplantation, cardiac sciences, neurosciences, robotic surgery and rehabilitation.

Business Today TV speaks with Dr Ankit Thakker, Managing Director & CEO, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, about the company's expansion strategy, investments, healthcare accessibility and the future of tertiary healthcare in India.