Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Jupiter Hospital Opens Dombivli Unit As It Targets A 3,000-Bed Network

Jupiter Hospital Opens Dombivli Unit As It Targets A 3,000-Bed Network

Neetu Chandra Sharma
Neetu Chandra Sharma
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 20, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 20, 2026, 3:28 PM IST

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals has commenced operations at its new Dombivli hospital, marking a significant milestone in its expansion strategy. The 500-bed tertiary and quaternary care facility has started with 200 operational beds in Phase I, while fit-outs for more than 300 additional beds have already been completed with an investment of around ₹425 crore.
The hospital chain currently operates more than 1,250 beds across Thane, Pune, Indore and Dombivli, and plans to expand its network to nearly 3,000 beds through upcoming hospitals in Pune South and Mira-Bhayandar. It is also strengthening specialised services, including oncology, organ transplantation, cardiac sciences, neurosciences, robotic surgery and rehabilitation.
Business Today TV speaks with Dr Ankit Thakker, Managing Director & CEO, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, about the company's expansion strategy, investments, healthcare accessibility and the future of tertiary healthcare in India.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended