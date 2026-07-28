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"Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied": Bansuri Swaraj Hails Anti-Paper Leak Bill Strict Penalties

"Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied": Bansuri Swaraj Hails Anti-Paper Leak Bill Strict Penalties

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 28, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026, 10:38 PM IST

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj strongly backed the anti-paper leak Bill, emphasising that its core philosophy is "justice delayed is justice denied." Highlighting key amendments, Swaraj noted that fines for individual offenders have risen to ₹50 lakh with prison terms extended up to 10 years. For service providers involved in malpractice, penalties reach ₹5 crore along with an 8-year debarment, while organized syndicates face a minimum ₹10 crore fine. Swaraj credited PM Narendra Modi’s leadership for protecting merit, streamlining examination ecosystems, and expanding higher education infrastructure and social representation across India.

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