"Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied": Bansuri Swaraj Hails Anti-Paper Leak Bill Strict Penalties

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj strongly backed the anti-paper leak Bill, emphasising that its core philosophy is "justice delayed is justice denied." Highlighting key amendments, Swaraj noted that fines for individual offenders have risen to ₹50 lakh with prison terms extended up to 10 years. For service providers involved in malpractice, penalties reach ₹5 crore along with an 8-year debarment, while organized syndicates face a minimum ₹10 crore fine. Swaraj credited PM Narendra Modi’s leadership for protecting merit, streamlining examination ecosystems, and expanding higher education infrastructure and social representation across India.