K Annamalai On New Political Pole, TVK & Why We The Leaders Has No Party Timeline

Can Tamil Nadu see the rise of a new political pole? In conversation with India Today’s Akshita Nandagopal, K Annamalai explains the vision behind the We The Leaders movement and why he believes there is space for an alternative political force alongside CM Vijay’s political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam . He talks about grassroots leadership, governance by experts and ex-bureaucrats, and taking decision-making down to the taluk and district levels. Annamalai also reveals that the movement is focusing on social service, with volunteers cleaning ponds, rivers and removing plastic waste. With around 20 lakh volunteers and a target of 50 lakh, he says there is no fixed timeline to form a political party, only sustained ground-level work.