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Kangana Ranaut Sparks Outrage After Calling Women Protesters 'Generation Gutter' In Viral Rant

Kangana Ranaut Sparks Outrage After Calling Women Protesters 'Generation Gutter' In Viral Rant

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Jul 29, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026, 1:26 PM IST

 

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has triggered widespread outrage following a scathing social media rant targeting women involved in the CJP movement. The BJP MP labeled Gen-Z women "Generation Gutter," accusing them of imitating independence while flaunting drugs, alcohol, and living off their parents. The attack comes despite women forming the core face of the movement—including Mumbai model Rhiya Ahir. The CJP hit back stating even her own party doesn't take her seriously, while Congress condemned the remarks. Kangana’s continuous inflammatory statements continue to provoke intense political backlash.

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