Kangana Ranaut Targets CJP Protesters, Calls Them 'Cockroaches' | Slams Student Agitation

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut has ignited a fresh political row after launching a blistering attack on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protests over the NEET paper leak controversy. In a strongly-worded Instagram post, Kangana described the protests as "filthy," "crass," "ugly," and "puke-inducing." She accused protesters of spreading "filth, garbage and ugliness." In one of her sharpest remarks, she wrote: "You call yourself cockroaches... and look and behave like them as well." Meanwhile, an AI-generated fake social media post falsely claiming Kangana sought to become India's next Education Minister after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation has also gone viral. The post is fake and has no official confirmation.