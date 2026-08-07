Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway Repaired 5 Times In 20 Days, NHAI Takes Action

The ₹4,200-crore Kanpur–Lucknow Expressway has come under scrutiny after undergoing five rounds of repairs within 20 days of its inauguration. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a notice to declare the project's contractor, PNC Infratech Ltd., a non-performer and proposed a penalty. The controversy intensified after it emerged that the company was awarded two additional NHAI highway projects worth ₹3,483 crore in July. The report also examines the company's shareholding pattern and the political debate surrounding the project, as questions are raised over construction quality and accountability.