Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway Repaired 5 Times In 20 Days, NHAI Takes Action

Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway Repaired 5 Times In 20 Days, NHAI Takes Action

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 7, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026, 11:02 PM IST

The ₹4,200-crore Kanpur–Lucknow Expressway has come under scrutiny after undergoing five rounds of repairs within 20 days of its inauguration. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a notice to declare the project's contractor, PNC Infratech Ltd., a non-performer and proposed a penalty. The controversy intensified after it emerged that the company was awarded two additional NHAI highway projects worth ₹3,483 crore in July. The report also examines the company's shareholding pattern and the political debate surrounding the project, as questions are raised over construction quality and accountability.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended