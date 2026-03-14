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Karan Adani Reveals The Only People Who Can Interrupt Gautam Adani Anytime

Karan Adani Reveals The Only People Who Can Interrupt Gautam Adani Anytime

Siddharth Zarabi
Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 14, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 14, 2026, 12:13 AM IST

At the India Today Conclave, Karan Adani opened up about the unique management style of his father, Gautam Adani. Describing him as extremely hands-on and accessible, Karan revealed that the Adani Group chairman works virtually 24/7 and often reaches out to colleagues and family members at any hour of the day — sometimes even at 1 AM. He also shared a surprising detail that Gautam Adani does not keep a personal secretary and prefers to manage most things himself. In a lighter moment, Karan spoke about the only people who can freely interrupt him during meetings — his three granddaughters — who, he joked, can even calm him down if things get intense in the office. The conversation offered a rare glimpse into the work ethic, leadership style, and family side of one of India’s most influential business leaders.

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