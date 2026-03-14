Karan Adani Reveals The Only People Who Can Interrupt Gautam Adani Anytime

At the India Today Conclave, Karan Adani opened up about the unique management style of his father, Gautam Adani. Describing him as extremely hands-on and accessible, Karan revealed that the Adani Group chairman works virtually 24/7 and often reaches out to colleagues and family members at any hour of the day — sometimes even at 1 AM. He also shared a surprising detail that Gautam Adani does not keep a personal secretary and prefers to manage most things himself. In a lighter moment, Karan spoke about the only people who can freely interrupt him during meetings — his three granddaughters — who, he joked, can even calm him down if things get intense in the office. The conversation offered a rare glimpse into the work ethic, leadership style, and family side of one of India’s most influential business leaders.