Karan Adani Unveils Massive Odisha Investment Push With Data Centre, Power And Cement Projects

Managing Director (MD) of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), Karan Adani announced major new investments in Odisha, unveiling three large-scale Adani projects aimed at boosting the state’s industrial and digital economy ambitions. Speaking in Khordha, he highlighted Odisha’s roadmap toward a $500 billion economy by 2036 and $1.5 trillion by 2047. The projects include an ₹800 crore data centre in Bhubaneswar, a ₹30,131 crore thermal power plant near Cuttack, and a ₹2,100 crore cement manufacturing unit. Together, the investments are expected to create thousands of jobs and deepen Adani Group’s long-term infrastructure footprint in Odisha.