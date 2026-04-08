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Karan Adani Unveils Massive Odisha Investment Push With Data Centre, Power And Cement Projects

Karan Adani Unveils Massive Odisha Investment Push With Data Centre, Power And Cement Projects

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 8, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 8, 2026, 3:01 PM IST

Managing Director (MD) of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), Karan Adani announced major new investments in Odisha, unveiling three large-scale Adani projects aimed at boosting the state’s industrial and digital economy ambitions. Speaking in Khordha, he highlighted Odisha’s roadmap toward a $500 billion economy by 2036 and $1.5 trillion by 2047. The projects include an ₹800 crore data centre in Bhubaneswar, a ₹30,131 crore thermal power plant near Cuttack, and a ₹2,100 crore cement manufacturing unit. Together, the investments are expected to create thousands of jobs and deepen Adani Group’s long-term infrastructure footprint in Odisha.

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