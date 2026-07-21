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Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: Who's In, Who's Out In Congress' Big Balancing Act?

Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: Who's In, Who's Out In Congress' Big Balancing Act?

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 21, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 21, 2026, 10:20 PM IST

The Congress high command is preparing to take the final decision on the much-awaited expansion of the Karnataka cabinet, with the exercise expected to take place on 25 July. While there are around 20 ministerial vacancies, nearly 50 to 60 MLAs are believed to be competing for a place in the ministry, making it one of the party's biggest political balancing acts. Sources indicate that Rahul Gandhi is backing a cabinet dominated by fresh faces, with significant representation for OBC, SC and ST communities, alongside greater representation for women. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and senior Congress leaders now face the challenge of balancing regional, caste and political interests while avoiding dissatisfaction among those left out. In this video, we explain the likely cabinet formula, who could benefit, and why this expansion is politically significant for the Congress in Karnataka.

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