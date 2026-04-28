Karnataka Cabinet Reshuffle Speculation And Leadership Change Buzz

The political drama in Karnataka appears to be entering a decisive phase, with speculation over a cabinet reshuffle now merging with fresh buzz around a possible leadership change. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to travel to Delhi to seek approval for cabinet expansion, even as pressure mounts within the Congress to bring clarity on the leadership question.

In a significant development, senior leader and MLA KN Rajanna has suggested that Siddaramaiah is mentally prepared to step down if the party high command, including Rahul Gandhi, decides so. The statement has added fresh momentum to the ongoing power tussle within the state unit.

At the same time, key leaders such as Satish Jarkiholi and HC Mahadevappa have held meetings in Delhi with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, signalling intensified consultations at the highest level. Sources indicate that organisational changes, including the role of D. K. Shivakumar, could also be under discussion. With months of speculation now converging into a critical moment, the Congress in Karnataka may be approaching a turning point. As Delhi takes charge of the decision-making, the question remains — who will ultimately lead the state, and how will this power struggle reshape the party’s future?