Karnataka Congress Faces Heat As BJP Alleges Civic Site Allotment Scam, Party Denies Charges

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 19, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 19, 2026, 1:29 PM IST

The Karnataka Congress government is under renewed political fire after the Bharatiya Janata Party accused it of corruption in the allotment of civic amenity sites. The BJP alleged that the Siddaramaiah-led government leased or allotted 24 government-owned sites to the Congress at heavily discounted rates, converting public land into party assets. Karnataka Leader of Opposition TT Chalavadi Narayanswamy raised the charges. The Congress rejected the allegations, with state president DK Shivakumar countering that over 150 acres were allotted to the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh between 2019 and 2023. The controversy is expected to intensify as more details emerge.

