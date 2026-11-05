Karnataka Dairy Price Hike: Ghee From ₹715 To ₹850, Paneer At ₹485

Karnataka has announced fresh price hikes for Nandini dairy products, making ghee, paneer and butter more expensive. The price of one-litre Nandini ghee has increased from ₹715 to ₹850, while one kilogram of paneer now costs ₹485, up from ₹408. A 500-gram pack of unsalted butter has become costlier too, rising from ₹285 to ₹390. The revised rates came into effect on Wednesday. The hikes come amid increases in diesel prices, bus fares and other essential services. The Karnataka BJP has criticised the Congress government, alleging financial mismanagement and calling it a “Pauper Sarkar”.