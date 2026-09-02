Karnataka Jobs Row: BJP-JDS Protest As Congress Govt Faces Recruitment Allegations

Karnataka’s political battle is heating up over alleged irregularities in government recruitment. BJP and JDS workers have stepped up protests against the Congress-led state government, targeting alleged Karnataka Public Service Commission recruitment issues. JDS workers attempted to march towards the Karnataka Congress headquarters but were detained by police. JDS leader H.D. Kumaraswamy has alleged that money was being collected in the name of government appointments, while State Home Minister Priyank Kharge challenged the opposition to prove the allegations. Meanwhile, the BJP has launched a 10-day, 200-km padayatra from Raichur to Ballari, raising multiple governance issues. Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar says the government is ready to respond.