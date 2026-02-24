Karnataka Plans Social Media Ban For Under-16s, Sparks Nationwide Debate

Karnataka is weighing a proposal to restrict social media use for children under 16, citing concerns over addiction, academic impact and mental health. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said the move is aimed at protecting minors during their formative years, with feedback sought before any final call. While the state plans wider consultations, school associations oppose a blanket ban, instead pushing SOP-based regulation, education-only internet access and stricter platform accountability. The proposal echoes global trends, with countries tightening norms as leaders like Emmanuel Macron back stronger safeguards for young users.