Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Karnataka Plans Social Media Ban For Under-16s, Sparks Nationwide Debate

Karnataka Plans Social Media Ban For Under-16s, Sparks Nationwide Debate

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 24, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 24, 2026, 1:49 PM IST

Karnataka is weighing a proposal to restrict social media use for children under 16, citing concerns over addiction, academic impact and mental health. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said the move is aimed at protecting minors during their formative years, with feedback sought before any final call. While the state plans wider consultations, school associations oppose a blanket ban, instead pushing SOP-based regulation, education-only internet access and stricter platform accountability. The proposal echoes global trends, with countries tightening norms as leaders like Emmanuel Macron back stronger safeguards for young users.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended