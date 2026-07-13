Karur Stampede Row Escalates As DMK Targets CM Vijay While Congress Pushes DMK TVK Unity Against BJP

The political fight over the Karur stampede has intensified after the DMK approached the CBI over Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s July 10 speech. The party alleged that his remarks could influence witnesses and affect the court-monitored investigation into the September 2025 tragedy, which killed 41 people. Vijay blamed the previous DMK government and police handling, while calling the party a “vending machine of corruption.” The Supreme Court had earlier refused to restrict his Karur visit. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress chief Manickam Tagore backed VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan’s call for DMK and TVK unity against the BJP nationally.