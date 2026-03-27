Kashmir Donation Drive For Iran Under Scanner As Agencies Probe ₹18 Crore Funding Trail

As the West Asia war continues, a surge in donations for Iran is being reported from Kashmir, with nearly ₹18 crore raised so far, largely from the Shia community in Budgam. While many contributions are driven by emotion and solidarity, security agencies have raised concerns over the funding trail. Officials warn that unverified groups and middlemen may be collecting cash, raising risks of money laundering and diversion through hawala networks. Past cases of alleged misuse of public donations have heightened scrutiny. Authorities are urging citizens to use verified channels, cautioning that unregulated contributions could pose legal and security risks.