Kashmir Sees Massive Iran Support Drive As Locals Donate Gold, Cash And Valuables In Solidarity

A wave of solidarity with Iran is sweeping Kashmir, especially in Shia-majority areas, just days after Eid-ul-Fitr. Communities have mobilised large-scale relief efforts, with volunteers going door-to-door collecting cash, gold, silver, and even traditional utensils. The movement has spread across towns and villages, reflecting deep emotional and cultural connections. Women, men, and even children are actively contributing, turning personal belongings into powerful symbols of support. The Iranian Embassy in India has acknowledged this gesture, sharing visuals and expressing gratitude. The growing response highlights a strong grassroots humanitarian sentiment across the Valley.