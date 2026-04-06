Kaziranga Takes Center Stage In Assam Polls Rhino Conservation Meets Politics And Livelihood

As Assam heads toward assembly elections, Kaziranga National Park has emerged as a key talking point. Home to the iconic one-horned rhinoceros, the park reflects the state’s conservation success, with the BJP government claiming zero rhino poaching in 2025. Initiatives like the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, inaugurated by Narendra Modi, aim to balance development and wildlife protection. Beyond conservation, Kaziranga supports local livelihoods through tourism and handicrafts. As voters prepare to decide, the park symbolizes the intersection of ecology, economy, and politics in Assam’s evolving narrative.