Kejriwal Recusal Plea Rejected: High Court Slams ‘Win-Win’ Strategy In Excise Policy Case

In a major legal blow to Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi High Court has rejected his plea seeking the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from the excise policy case. Justice Sharma dismissed allegations of bias and "conflict of interest" regarding her children’s legal empanelment, calling the move a "win-win" for the AAP chief. The judge warned that stepping aside would set a dangerous precedent, making the judiciary vulnerable to pressure. Meanwhile, the BJP has slammed Kejriwal, accusing him of attempting to turn the courtroom into a political battlefield and asserting that "criminals cannot choose their judges."