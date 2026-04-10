Kerala Votes In High-Stakes Three-Way Battle As LDF Eyes Historic Third Term, UDF Pushes Comeback

Kerala voted in a high-stakes triangular contest as the ruling LDF sought a rare third consecutive term under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Congress-led UDF is banking on anti-incumbency and local issues to stage a comeback, while the BJP-led NDA aims to convert growing vote share into seats in a state where it has long struggled. Key battlegrounds like Nemom, Peravoor and Kazhakootam witnessed intense contests, while celebrities and first-time voters added to the buzz. With unemployment, price rise, welfare and development dominating the campaign, Kerala’s verdict will decide between continuity and change.