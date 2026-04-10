Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Kerala Votes In High-Stakes Three-Way Battle As LDF Eyes Historic Third Term, UDF Pushes Comeback

Kerala Votes In High-Stakes Three-Way Battle As LDF Eyes Historic Third Term, UDF Pushes Comeback

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 10, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 10, 2026, 2:29 PM IST

Kerala voted in a high-stakes triangular contest as the ruling LDF sought a rare third consecutive term under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Congress-led UDF is banking on anti-incumbency and local issues to stage a comeback, while the BJP-led NDA aims to convert growing vote share into seats in a state where it has long struggled. Key battlegrounds like Nemom, Peravoor and Kazhakootam witnessed intense contests, while celebrities and first-time voters added to the buzz. With unemployment, price rise, welfare and development dominating the campaign, Kerala’s verdict will decide between continuity and change.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended