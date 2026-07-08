Keralam On High Alert After Wayanad Landslide | Minister Calls It A 'Man-Made Tragedy'

A devastating landslide has struck Kalladi in Keralam's Wayanad district, leaving several people dead and many others missing after a massive slope collapse near a tunnel construction site. Rescue teams, local residents and emergency personnel are racing against time to locate survivors as heavy rainfall continues to batter the region. Keralam minister T. Siddique has described the incident as a "man-made tragedy", alleging that construction norms were violated, while the India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Wayanad and Kozhikode, prompting the closure of schools. The disaster has revived painful memories of the catastrophic 2024 Mundakkai landslide, which claimed more than 250 lives, and has once again raised urgent questions about construction practices and environmental protection in the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats. Watch this report for the latest updates, eyewitness accounts, rescue operations and the growing debate over accountability.