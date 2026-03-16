Kharg Island Hit: U.S. Strikes Iran’s Oil Lifeline As Hormuz Tensions Push West Asia To Brink

The West Asia war is now focused on one critical target: Iran’s oil lifeline, Kharg Island. U.S. forces say they struck more than 90 Iranian military targets there, including mine depots, missile bunkers and military facilities, while avoiding the island’s core oil export infrastructure. Kharg handles nearly 90 percent of Iran’s crude exports, making it central to Tehran’s economy and the wider energy market. The strikes come as tensions around the Strait of Hormuz intensify, with nearly one-fifth of global oil supply passing through the route. As Iran threatens retaliation and Trump urges allies to help secure Hormuz, fears are rising of a wider regional and energy crisis.