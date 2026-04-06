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Kharge ‘Illiterate Gujarat’ Comment Ignites BJP Congress War Before Keralam Elections

Kharge ‘Illiterate Gujarat’ Comment Ignites BJP Congress War Before Keralam Elections

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 6, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 6, 2026, 3:37 PM IST

A political war of words has erupted ahead of the Keralam elections, with the BJP and Congress trading sharp attacks. In an interview, Amit Shah accused Mallikarjun Kharge of insulting Gujarat and the nation, highlighting its legacy of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Morarji Desai and Narendra Modi. The remarks came after Kharge claimed the BJP misleads voters in Gujarat but cannot do so in Keralam, calling its people more aware and educated. The clash has intensified the election narrative.

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