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Kharge's 'Khushiyon Ki Eid' Diwali Wish Sparks Row; BJP Alleges Congress Of Appeasement Politics

Kharge's 'Khushiyon Ki Eid' Diwali Wish Sparks Row; BJP Alleges Congress Of Appeasement Politics

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 10, 2026,
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026, 11:43 AM IST

A festive greeting has triggered a political storm. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's description of Diwali as “Khushiyon Ki Eid” has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused the Congress of indulging in appeasement politics. BJP leaders Gaurav Bhatia and Giriraj Singh attacked Kharge over the remark, while AIMIM leader Waris Pathan also questioned the comparison between the two festivals. The Congress has hit back, defending Kharge and challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept Rahul Gandhi's debate challenge. What began as a Diwali greeting has now escalated into a fresh political face-off between the parties.

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