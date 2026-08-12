Kiren Rijiju Questions Opposition: Why Is Congress Avoiding Parliament Debate On NEET Paper Leak?

Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, expressed disappointment over the opposition’s approach during the Monsoon Session. He said the government is ready for a detailed discussion on the NEET paper leak issue and is willing to provide answers in Parliament. Rijiju questioned why opposition parties are avoiding debate despite repeatedly demanding discussion on the matter. He stressed that debate and discussion are central to parliamentary democracy and said Parliament cannot function effectively if members focus only on slogans and disruptions. Rijiju urged the opposition to participate in meaningful discussion and allow Parliament to function properly.