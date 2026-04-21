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Kolkata Chinatown Crisis: 27 Lakh Deleted From Voter List As Residents Fight For Identity

Kolkata Chinatown Crisis: 27 Lakh Deleted From Voter List As Residents Fight For Identity

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 21, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 21, 2026, 2:53 PM IST

Panic has gripped Kolkata’s Chinatown and parts of West Bengal as over 27 lakh names were omitted from the electoral rolls during a special revision. From 87-year-old retired government employees to families living in Tangra for four generations, residents of Chinese origin and beyond are facing deep anxiety over their citizenship and identity. With the Supreme Court setting a deadline of April 21st for the first phase of voting, thousands are pinning their hopes on online tribunals. As many fear losing basic rights and pensions, the battle to remain "Indian" on paper has become a desperate race against time.

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