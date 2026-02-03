Kolkata Godown Fire Tragedy: 27 Missing, Search Continues As Families Await DNA Confirmation

A week after a devastating fire ripped through multiple godowns in Kolkata’s Nazirabad area, 27 people remain missing as families wait desperately for answers. Among them is 27-year-old Pankaj Halder, the sole breadwinner for his family. His wife Mousumi recalls his final phone call, seeking help as flames engulfed the warehouse. The family later found his charred bike at the site, but there has been no trace of him since. One of the affected godowns belongs to retail food chain Wow Momo, which has confirmed the death of three employees and announced compensation of ₹10 lakh and lifetime monthly salary for their families. Police have arrested two employees and filed FIRs against Wow Momo and Pushpanjali Decorators. As the probe continues, political blame games have erupted, while questions mount over fire safety violations and poor enforcement of industrial safety norms. This tragedy once again highlights the urgent need for strict fire safety compliance in commercial and industrial facilities.