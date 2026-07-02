Kunal Shah Says, Gold May Rally Ahead After Recent Correction | Check Upside Potential

Gold prices have witnessed a healthy correction, but the long-term outlook remains positive. Kunal Shah, Head of Commodity Research at Nirmal Bang, believes the recent weakness is temporary and expects a trading bounce over the next one to two months. He remains bullish on gold and sees the potential for a 5% to 10% rally from current levels. Shah also highlights encouraging sentiment in India's physical gold market, suggesting that underlying demand remains supportive despite short-term volatility. Watch the full discussion to understand what is driving gold prices and whether this correction presents a buying opportunity for investors.