Kusumgar’s IPO Structured As An Offer For Sale

Kusumgar Limited has officially announced its IPO, and Business Today TV's Aastha Chopra speaks exclusively with CEO Ankur Kothari to decode the company's roadmap ahead. In this conversation, Kothari explains why the company is betting big on aerospace & defence, activewear, and exports, while sharing how the IPO, structured as an Offer for Sale (OFS), fits into Kusumgar's long-term strategy. He also discusses the company's competitive edge, manufacturing capabilities, export opportunities, the impact of upcoming free trade agreements, and why India is becoming a key hub for advanced material science. From growth expectations to the vision behind the company's step and here's everything investors and market watchers need to know about Kusumgar's plans after its IPO announcement.