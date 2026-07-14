Ladki Bahin Yojana Row: 92 Lakh Women Dropped, CAG Flags ₹15,586 Crore Irregularities

A major controversy has erupted over Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana after more than 92 lakh women were reportedly removed from the beneficiary list. The issue has triggered political sparring, with the Opposition accusing the government of using the scheme for electoral gains. Adding to the row, the CAG has flagged alleged financial irregularities, including overspending and the parking of thousands of crores in Virtual Personal Deposit Accounts. The Maharashtra government says only ineligible beneficiaries have been removed through verification and e-KYC, insisting that eligible women will continue to receive benefits without interruption.