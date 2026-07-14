Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Ladki Bahin Yojana Row: 92 Lakh Women Dropped, CAG Flags ₹15,586 Crore Irregularities

Ladki Bahin Yojana Row: 92 Lakh Women Dropped, CAG Flags ₹15,586 Crore Irregularities

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 14, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026, 1:34 PM IST

A major controversy has erupted over Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana after more than 92 lakh women were reportedly removed from the beneficiary list. The issue has triggered political sparring, with the Opposition accusing the government of using the scheme for electoral gains. Adding to the row, the CAG has flagged alleged financial irregularities, including overspending and the parking of thousands of crores in Virtual Personal Deposit Accounts. The Maharashtra government says only ineligible beneficiaries have been removed through verification and e-KYC, insisting that eligible women will continue to receive benefits without interruption.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended