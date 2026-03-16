Laura Loomer Apologises For Anti-India Posts, Says ‘I Don’t Hate India Or Hindus’

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, American political activist Laura Loomer addressed the controversy surrounding her past tweets about India and Indians. Responding to criticism from across the political spectrum in India, Loomer said some of her posts were deleted after her account was restricted on X, while others were removed by the platform itself. She clarified that she would not apologise for her views on the H‑1B visa program, stating that she believes the system has been misused and that her role is to advocate for American workers. However, she acknowledged that some of her other remarks may have been inappropriate and apologised if they offended people in India. Loomer also said she was happy to be visiting the country and insisted that her comments did not stem from hatred towards India or Hindus, adding that she has often spoken in support of Hindus globally.