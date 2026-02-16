“Learn 10–15 AI Tools Or Fall Behind”: Info Edge Founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani’s Blunt Advice

Speaking on the impact of artificial intelligence, Sanjeev Bikhchandani said AI is not taking away jobs but significantly boosting productivity when used correctly. The Info Edge founder advised professionals to learn and use multiple AI tools to work smarter and serve previously underserved markets. He explained how chatbots, voice bots, and automation have helped his company reach clients where human intervention was not financially viable, without any job losses so far. Bikhchandani added that AI is also transforming content consumption by summarising long podcasts and interviews, allowing people to absorb valuable insights quickly. According to him, AI is currently enabling better work, higher efficiency, and smarter decision-making rather than replacing human roles.