Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
“Learn 10–15 AI Tools Or Fall Behind”: Info Edge Founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani’s Blunt Advice

“Learn 10–15 AI Tools Or Fall Behind”: Info Edge Founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani’s Blunt Advice

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 16, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 16, 2026, 4:31 PM IST

Speaking on the impact of artificial intelligence, Sanjeev Bikhchandani said AI is not taking away jobs but significantly boosting productivity when used correctly. The Info Edge founder advised professionals to learn and use multiple AI tools to work smarter and serve previously underserved markets. He explained how chatbots, voice bots, and automation have helped his company reach clients where human intervention was not financially viable, without any job losses so far. Bikhchandani added that AI is also transforming content consumption by summarising long podcasts and interviews, allowing people to absorb valuable insights quickly. According to him, AI is currently enabling better work, higher efficiency, and smarter decision-making rather than replacing human roles.

TAGS:
    Post a comment0
    SUBSCRIBE TO
    BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
    Subscribe Now
    Already a subscriber?Login

    TOP VIDEOS

    Recommended